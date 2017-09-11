Justice Ginsburg discusses about her tenure and early career

FILE - In this June 1, 2017, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg joins other justices of the U.S. Supreme Court for an official group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Ginsburg is scheduled to visit Chicago and speak at Roosevelt University on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 as part of a program focusing on themes of law, social justice and the American Dream. The event is a conversation between Ginsburg and U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Ann Claire Williams. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo