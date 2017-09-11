National Politics

1960s radical, activist Angela Davis to speak at Ball State

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 9:44 PM

MUNCIE, Ind.

Social activist and 1960s radical Angela Davis is coming to Ball State University to discuss institutional racism in the nation's prisons.

The 73-year-old academic who's known for her work on economic, racial and gender justice will speak Sept. 22 at Emens Auditorium in a free event open the public.

Davis was a University of California, Los Angeles, professor in 1969 when her firing for being a Communist party member attracted national attention. She was acquitted in 1972 of providing guns for Black Panthers in a California courthouse shooting.

Davis taught at several colleges. She retired in 2008 from the University of California, Santa Cruz, as a professor of feminist studies and the history of consciousness.

Her recent work examines the social problems associated with incarceration, poverty and racial discrimination.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protesters vow to fight Trump decision to rescind DACA program

Protesters vow to fight Trump decision to rescind DACA program 1:16

Protesters vow to fight Trump decision to rescind DACA program
DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

View More Video