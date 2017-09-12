National Politics

Alaska teens petition for statewide climate change policy

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 1:37 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

A group of Alaska teenagers has sent a petition to the state Department of Environmental Conservation in hopes of tightening climate change policy.

Alaska's Energy Desk reported (http://bit.ly/2wTjHSE ) Monday that the teens' petition calls for the state to reduce carbon emissions, monitor what greenhouse gasses it does emit and come up with a strategy for the future.

The group, named Alaska Youth for Environmental Action, delivered the petition in August. It follows a 2011 climate change lawsuit filed by a different group of Alaska teens, which made it all the way to the state Supreme Court before Justices ruled that it was a matter for the executive or legislative branch.

The state has until Sep. 29 to respond to the petition. Officials can reject it or call a public hearing.

