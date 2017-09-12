Police: pets killed, injured in 2 of 4 daytime break-ins

Louisiana police say pets were killed or injured in two of four daytime burglaries in one neighborhood last week.
Shreveport police are looking for security footage from homes in the neighborhood, and say items also were taken from numerous unlocked cars in the same neighborhood during the weekend.
Cpl. Angie Willhite tells The Times of Shreveport that four vehicles with keys in them were stolen.
She says that during two of the house burglaries, three pets were injured or killed.
Police did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press to ask about the kind of pets and how they were injured.
A message on the department's Facebook page Saturday asked people in the Southern Hills neighborhood to review surveillance footage from 7 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Saturday.
Comments