Mississippi judge dies after jog; temporary stand-in named

A retired judge has been appointed to temporarily take the place of a Mississippi jurist who died Saturday.
The Mississippi Supreme Court on Monday named former Court of Appeals Judge Larry Roberts to take the place of Circuit Court Judge Justin Cobb of Meridian through the end of October. A news release says Circuit Judge Lester F. Williamson Jr. made the request to help handle crowded dockets.
Gov. Phil Bryan will name a permanent replacement.
Cobb collapsed while jogging and died at a hospital on his 43rd birthday. His funeral and burial are Tuesday in Meridian.
Bryant appointed Cobb in 2015, and Cobb won a special election in November. He was Lauderdale County's prosecuting attorney for the previous 11 years.
Comments