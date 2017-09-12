National Politics

Report details challenges facing state's community colleges

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 7:38 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

State lawmakers are taking their first hard look at Virginia's community college system in 25 years.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that a report to lawmakers details several problems within the system of 23 community colleges.

For instance, more than 60 percent of students don't complete two-year degrees or short-term certificates. Four-year schools don't always accept credits from students who take community college courses in high school. Some universities don't allow community college students to transfer, despite agreements designed to ensure they can.

The 51-year-old system is also facing declining enrollment and rising costs. There is increasing pressure for these schools to help bolster Virginia's economy by helping students who might not follow a traditional academic track.

