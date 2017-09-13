GOP shakeup marks Alaska governor's race

Two high-profile Republicans signaled their interest in the governor's office on Tuesday, while another suspended his campaign.
Former state Senate President Charlie Huggins of Wasilla and current Rep. Mike Chenault of Nikiski, a former House speaker, filed paperwork with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. Chenault says he wants to see if there's enough support for him to run.
Their announcements came as state Sen. Mike Dunleavy of Wasilla suspended his campaign for an unspecified medical condition.
Incumbent Gov. Bill Walker also has announced he's seeking a second term. As an independent, he wouldn't have a primary challenge.
There are no announced Democrats in the race, but former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich has said he is considering a run.
