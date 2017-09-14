National Politics

Police seize 1 kilogram brick of fentanyl worth $1 million

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 7:42 AM

OLD LYME, Conn.

Connecticut State Police say they seized one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of the powerful opioid fentanyl with a street value of $1 million during a traffic stop.

Police discovered the narcotics during a stop on Interstate 95 in Old Lyme on Wednesday. Officials say they stopped the car because they received information that it contained illegal narcotics.

Police say the 26-year-old driver and his 28-year-old passenger, both of Providence, Rhode Island, consented to a vehicle search. Officers say they found the drugs in the car with the help of a police dog.

Gabri Darlin Javier-Delapaz and Alcides Rafael Gomez-Alba were charged with possession and are currently in custody. They are scheduled to appear in Superior Court in New London on Thursday. It's not clear if they have lawyers.

