20-year sentence in Louisiana child porn case

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 6:09 AM

NEW ORLEANS

A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says 30-year-old Giorgio Cosenza of Gretna was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt. Cosenza also was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said in a news release that the FBI searched Cosenza's home April 14, 2016. They had obtained a warrant after he posted an online advertisement and told an undercover FBI agent in an email that he collected child pornography. During the search, agents seized numerous electronics, including a laptop and a smart phone, containing child pornography images.

