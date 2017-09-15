National Politics

Ohio prosecutor says 7 non-citizens cast illegal ballots

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 12:08 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

An Ohio prosecutor says seven people have been indicted on charges they voted illegally because they weren't citizens.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien says the seven registered and voted in the county that includes the city of Columbus during elections in 2012, 2015 and 2016.

O'Brien, a Republican, says his office also investigated several non-citizens who registered and voted but had also checked a box on a questionnaire indicating they were not citizens.

O'Brien says those individuals weren't prosecuted but were removed from the voter rolls.

The prosecutor investigated the allegations along with the Ohio Secretary of State and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

