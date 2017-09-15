National Politics

Ohio Supreme Court upholds death sentence for fatal shooting

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 12:12 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of fatally shooting a man during a robbery.

David Martin was sentenced to die for the 2012 slaying of 21-year-old Jeremy Cole and the attempted murder of 30-year-old Melissa Putnam at Putnam's house in Warren in northeastern Ohio.

Wednesday's court ruling says the 33-year-old Martin shot Cole between the eyes after stealing his phone and forcing him into a bedroom in Putnam's house.

The ruling says Martin then shot Putnam, who survived.

The court rejected arguments from Martin that incriminating statements he made to U.S. marshals and a police officer should not have been used at trial.

Justice Judi French says Martin's sentence is in line with death sentences handed down for equivalent crimes.

