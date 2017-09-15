Artist needed to commemorate Halifax Explosion with ornament

The Maine State Archives is looking for an artist to make a Christmas tree ornament to be included in a commemoration of World War I.
Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says he plans to present the ornament to representatives of Halifax, Nova Scotia, during a ceremony in Augusta on Nov. 20.
The ceremony will remember Mainers' response to the Halifax Explosion of 1917, a maritime disaster that occurred when a French cargo ship collided with a Norwegian steamship in Halifax Harbour.
Halifax gives the city of Boston a Christmas tree every year as gratitude for aid Boston residents provided after the disaster. Dunlap says the tree is stopping in Augusta this year for the Halifax Explosion Centennial Commemoration ceremony.
The archives will take proposals until Oct. 13.
