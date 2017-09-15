Rome wins $10 million for downtown redevelopment

The upstate New York city of Rome will receive $10 million to improve its downtown as one of 10 winners of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's downtown revitalization competition.
The Democratic governor traveled to the Mohawk Valley community on Thursday to announce the good news.
More than 100 communities around the state entered the contest, now in its second year. Winners already announced this year include Watkins Glen, Hudson and the Long Island community of Hicksville.
The prize money will be used to lure families and young professionals to move back into the city's downtown, and to promote arts, small businesses and alternative transportation options.
Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo, a Republican, hailed her city's win as a reflection of its potential and bright economic future.
