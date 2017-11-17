More Videos

  • Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson announced today that he has Parkinson's disease. Here he is last month in Raleigh.

    Jesse Jackson, who announced Friday that he has Parkinson's disease, talks about Las Vegas, Trump and other white politicians, voter rights and other topics while in Raleigh in October 6, 2017.

Jesse Jackson, who announced Friday that he has Parkinson's disease, talks about Las Vegas, Trump and other white politicians, voter rights and other topics while in Raleigh in October 6, 2017. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com
Jesse Jackson, who announced Friday that he has Parkinson's disease, talks about Las Vegas, Trump and other white politicians, voter rights and other topics while in Raleigh in October 6, 2017. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

Rev. Jesse Jackson discloses Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

By Sophia Tareen

Associated Press

and Martha Quillin

mquillin@newsobserver.com

November 17, 2017 01:09 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he’s been seeking outpatient care for two years for Parkinson’s disease and plans to “dedicate” himself to physical therapy.

In a Friday letter to supporters, the 76-year-old says family and friends noticed a change in him about three years ago and he could no longer ignore symptoms.

He says the diagnosis isn’t a sign to stop working but a “signal” to make “lifestyle changes” to slow progression of the chronic neurological disorder that causes movement difficulties.

The civil rights icon also released a Northwestern Medicine letter saying he was diagnosed in 2015 and has sought outpatient care.

Jackson runs the Chicago-based Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. He’s remained a strong voice in anti-discrimination efforts, including advocating for affordable housing, and been a fixture at protests nationwide.

Jackson declined further comment Friday.

Jackson was in North Carolina in October for homecoming at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro, where he graduated in 1964. While in the state, he came to Raleigh to speak at the annual conference of the NAACP and spent more than an hour talking to editors and a reporter at the News & Observer.

Jackson moved haltingly during his visit to the news office, but was as sharp and commanding a speaker as ever. His voice was soft but his words fluid as he spoke on a range of subjects, recalling dozens of historical events and connecting them to current issues such as voting rights, religious freedom and the need for historically black colleges and universities to connect to the tech industry.

