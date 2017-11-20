FILE - In this July 19, 2017, file photo, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. Short says President Donald Trump isn't campaigning for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore due to "discomfort" with allegations of sexual misconduct involving the former judge.
National Politics

The Latest: Trump aide blasts Democrat running against Moore

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:44 AM

UPDATED 24 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The Latest on Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (all times local):

7:35 a.m.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is attacking the Democrat running in the Alabama Senate race against Republican Roy Moore. The special election has been rocked by sexual misconduct allegations against Moore.

Conway lashed out against Doug Jones during a Monday appearance on "Fox & Friends." She says Jones would "be vote against tax cuts," calling him a "doctrinaire liberal."

Moore has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

White House aides have said President Donald Trump doesn't know who to believe, but isn't campaigning for Moore because of "discomfort" with the claims.

Asked if she was encouraging people to vote for Moore, Conway avoided the question, saying: "I'm telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through."

__

3:17 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump isn't campaigning for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore because of "discomfort" with the sexual misconduct allegations made by several women.

But he isn't calling on the controversial judge to drop out of the race because aides say he thinks the state's voters should decide. Ultimately, aides say Trump doesn't know who to believe following decades-old allegations made one month before the Dec. 12 election.

White House legislative director Marc Short, said: "Obviously if he did not believe that the women's accusations were credible, he would be down campaigning for Roy Moore." Still, Short added the "38-year-old allegations" were virtually unprovable.

