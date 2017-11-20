US declares NKorea a terror sponsor; new sanctions expected

More Videos 3:24 Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook Pause 1:43 Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:23 NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016 1:11 Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use 0:43 A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 3:05 Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 0:18 Milliseconds from a touchdown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North. President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North. AP

