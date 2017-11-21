National Politics

Oregon authorities identify man found dead, determine cause

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 02:16 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

PENDLETON, Ore.

Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts has identified the man who was found dead last week.

The East Oregonian reports that 58-year-old Alfonso Alva-Reyes of Milton-Freewater was found dead on Thursday.

Roberts says the medical examiner ruled that Alva-Reyes died from advanced cirrhosis and hypothermia. He says police found no obvious signs of foul play, but the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office in Portland has performed an autopsy and tests.

Dog walkers found Alva-Reyes dead near the southeast edge of the McKennon Station fence near the Umatilla River.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

    At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook
Sebastian Gorka speech raises questions of free speech at UNC 2:09

Sebastian Gorka speech raises questions of free speech at UNC
Raleigh woman’s #MeAt14 campaign starts a social wave in response to Roy Moore reports 3:14

Raleigh woman’s #MeAt14 campaign starts a social wave in response to Roy Moore reports

View More Video