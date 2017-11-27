Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren

More Videos 1:54 Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans Pause 3:24 Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 1:54 Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 3:02 First court appearance: Teen suspected of driving drunk, crashing into home and killing a man 3:07 UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life" 0:37 The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 1:51 South Granville brings historic, emotional football season to a close 0:26 NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC 1:47 See why the historic Milburnie Dam is being removed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” The White House

