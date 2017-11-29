National Politics

Yakima police kill suspect after convenience store robbery

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:51 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

YAKIMA, Wash.

Authorities say a man suspected of robbing a Yakima convenience store was shot and killed by Yakima police officers.

The Yakima Herald reports police shot the man late Monday night.

The Yakima Police Department says officers responding to a reported armed robbery on Nob Hill Boulevard located a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved and tried to stop it.

Police say the man fled and led officers to U.S. Highway 12 with the suspect shooting at police vehicles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say the armed man exited his car after crashing into a telephone pole in the area Tieton. Police say he confronted two officers who fired at the man.

Aid was given, police say, but the man died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

    At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook
Sebastian Gorka speech raises questions of free speech at UNC 2:09

Sebastian Gorka speech raises questions of free speech at UNC
Raleigh woman’s #MeAt14 campaign starts a social wave in response to Roy Moore reports 3:14

Raleigh woman’s #MeAt14 campaign starts a social wave in response to Roy Moore reports

View More Video