Biologists: Grizzly numbers hold steady around Yellowstone

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2013 file photo, a grizzly bear cub forages for food a few miles from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont. Researchers say there are an estimated 718 bears in the region, a figure that’s little changed from last year as state officials prepare for possible hunts for the animals for the first time in decades. The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File Alan Rogers