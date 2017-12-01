FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. The few public signs emanating from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation increasingly raise the prospect that Flynn is looking to cut a deal. But many questions remain about what charges, if any, Flynn would face and whether Mueller’s prosecutors are focused on his private business dealings and truthfulness with federal agents, or if they’re looking for a bigger fish like the president himself or those who remain in his inner circle.
National Politics

Flynn scheduled to plead guilty to lying to FBI

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 09:30 AM

WASHINGTON

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is scheduled to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EST. The Justice Department announced Friday that the hearing will take place before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras at a D.C. federal courthouse.

Court documents released Friday show Flynn has been charged with a single count of "willfully and knowingly" making false statements to the FBI on Jan. 24.

Prosecutors with the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller say Flynn falsely stated to the FBI that he had not discussed sanctions with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with Mueller's investigation.

