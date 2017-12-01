National Politics

Former Colorado police chief pleads guilty to weapons theft

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 09:06 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LEADVILLE, Colo.

A former police chief in a small Colorado town has pleaded guilty to charges of stealing weapons from his department and its evidence room and then selling them to pawn shops.

Fifty-two-year-old Michael Robert Leake pleaded guilty Friday to charges of theft and providing false information to a pawnbroker.

Leake was accused of taking weapons from the city of Leadville, where he was chief from 2009 until he resigned in 2015.

John Bryan, spokesman for Lake County District Attorney Bruce Brown, says Leake faces up to four years in prison at his sentencing in February.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bryan says Leake was also accused of taking a city-issued check for more than $2,200 for ammunition and depositing it in his own account.

Prosecutors began investigating in 2016 after other city officials noticed irregularities.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

    Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama 2:48

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama
Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

View More Video