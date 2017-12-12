Congressman David Price of North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.
NC congressman Price: Trump ‘will not silence’ women accusing him of sexual misconduct

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

December 12, 2017 03:22 PM

A North Carolina congressman is joining women in the House in their call for a congressional investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Donald Trump.

“President Trump will not silence the voices of the 17 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct,” Rep. David Price, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “I’m proud to join @HouseDemWomen in their call for a congressional investigation into allegations against @realDonaldTrump.”

Price represents North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, including Orange and parts of Wake and Durham counties, in the U.S. House.

Price elaborated further on his Facebook page.

“The #MeToo movement has sparked an important conversation in our country about sexual harassment, discrimination, bullying and abuse. Those who are willing to share their story deserve to be heard, regardless of the influence or position of their alleged aggressor. President Trump is attempting to silence the voices of the 17 women who have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. I'm proud to join the Democratic Women's Working Group in their call for a congressional investigation into the allegations against Donald J. Trump.”

At least 15 women have come forward with a range of accusations against President Donald Trump, from sexual harassment and sexual assault to lewd behavior. Thirteen of the women say Trump attacked them directly and two others say they witnessed behavior that made them uncomfortable. All of the alleged incidents took place before Trump assumed the presidency.

More than 100 members of congress had called for an investigation into allegations against Trump as of Tuesday.

Trump has denied the allegations, dismissing them as "fake news" in a tweet on Tuesday.

Some members of the House and Senate have gone so far as to call for the president's resignation in the face of the allegations.

