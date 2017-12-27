Timeline for 13 days that transformed Trump White House

FILE - In this July 28, 2017, file photo, then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. For an administration that has spent 2017 throwing off headlines at a stunningly dizzying pace, the frenetic fortnight in the second half of July reached an unparalleled breakneck speed. Set amid the backdrop of a president grappling with his deepest insecurities, the West Wing’s breakdown in policy collided with its collapse in personnel and acted as a crucial inflection point for Trump’s first year in office. Buffeted by fierce rains and wind, Air Force One circled in the skies above Washington on July 28. When it finally touched down at Joint Base Andrews, a presidency had been forever altered. In a series of tweets, Trump announced a decision that had been reached the night before, that he was appointing John Kelly, a retired Marine four-star general, to be his new chief of staff, replacing Priebus. Evan Vucci AP Photo