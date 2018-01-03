National Politics

93-year-old World War II vet sworn in as shore town's mayor

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 07:14 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TINTON FALLS, N.J.

A 93-year-old World War II veteran is the new leader of New Jersey shore town.

Vito Perillo was sworn in Tuesday night as mayor of Tinton Falls. He had won the seat in November when he upset an incumbent who was seeking a second term in the nonpartisan municipal race.

Perillo has said he didn't think he had a chance of winning. He wore out two pairs of shoes campaigning door-to-door.

The U.S. Navy veteran decided to run following a pair of whistleblower lawsuits involving the police department that cost the borough a reported $1.1 million in settlements. Gerald Turning, who Perillo defeated in the election, was the borough police chief from 2004 to 2011 and was also the borough administrator from 2010 to 2014.World War II Vet-Elected,

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Moore not yet conceding in Alabama Senate race 0:45

Moore not yet conceding in Alabama Senate race
Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate 1:55

Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate

View More Video