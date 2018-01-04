Justice Glenn Murdock resigns from Alabama Supreme Court

Justice Glenn Murdock announced Thursday that he is stepping down from the Alabama Supreme Court.
Murdock announced his resignation in a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey. He said his resignation will be effective on Jan. 16.
"I have no doubt that I have been where the Lord wanted me for the past 17 years. But for everything there is a season," Murdock wrote in his letter to Ivey.
Murdock was elected in 2006 and 2012 to the Supreme Court. He was elected to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals in 2000.
"After prayerful consideration, I believe the time has come for me to resign from the Supreme Court in order to explore other professional opportunities and other ways in which I might be of service to our state," Murdock wrote.
Murdock said he tried to carry out duties with a goal to "just do what is right in each case."
A spokesman said Ivey will appoint someone to the court to fill the remainder of Murdock's term.
