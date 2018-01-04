National Politics

Pennsylvania GOP governor hopefuls face off for second time

By MARC LEVY Associated Press

January 04, 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa.

The second public forum featuring the four announced GOP candidates for governor is happening about a month before Republican Party committee members decide whether to endorse in the primary race.

Thursday night's forum at the American Legion hall in Hollidaysburg started with the question of whether they would raise taxes to support future budgets, and what programs would they cut if not.

None of the candidates answered the question directly, instead criticizing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, the state's budget-balancing strategies and process and its plans for economic growth.

Seeking the GOP's nomination to challenge Wolf's re-election bid are state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County, and state House Speaker Mike Turzai, lawyer Laura Ellsworth and ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango, all of suburban Pittsburgh.

State party committee members meet Feb. 10 for an endorsement vote. The primary election is May 15.

