House panel advances 2 proposed constitutional amendments

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:37 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

A Kentucky House panel has approved proposed constitutional amendments that would expand legislative authority over regulations and change the timing of elections for statewide offices.

Both proposed ballot measures were advanced Monday by the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee.

One proposal would move elections for governor and other statewide officers to even-numbered years, beginning in 2024.

Committee Chairman Kenny Imes says the move would save Kentucky counties millions of dollars now incurred to have those elections in odd-numbered years.

The other proposal would allow the legislature to approve or disapprove any state regulation during or between legislative sessions. Disapproval would make the regulation unenforceable.

Both measures now go to the full House.

Both proposals would go onto the Kentucky ballot if they win full legislative approval.

