  • Trump sings national anthem at college football championship game

    President Trump sings the national anthem on the field before the start of the college football championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

Associated Press
Moore not yet conceding in Alabama Senate race

Moore not yet conceding in Alabama Senate race

Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama's special Senate election on Tuesday, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. Moore, meanwhile, refused to concede and raised the possibility of a recount during a brief appearance at a sombre campaign party in Montgomery. "It's not over," Moore said. He added, "We know that God is still in control."

Trump-supporting PAC sends 12-year-old girl to interview Roy Moore

Trump-supporting PAC sends 12-year-old girl to interview Roy Moore

A Donald Trump-supporting political action committee sent a 12-year-old girl to interview Roy Moore in a set of videos that were first released on December 2. Jennifer Lawrence, from the PAC, says in one recap video they wanted to bring Millie March to show there is a “wide range of people who support Judge Roy Moore.” March, whom Lawrence says has appeared in other videos from the PAC, interviewed Moore and his campaign manager in the videos shared by the group. In the interview, Moore said he supported Trump’s proposed border wall and believes the military could be used to enforce the border. He also says the income tax should be eliminated and consumption should be taxed instead. The interview spans about two minutes and 30 seconds.

The fight for Bears Ears

The fight for Bears Ears

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status.