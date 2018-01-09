Trump sings national anthem at college football championship game

A Donald Trump-supporting political action committee sent a 12-year-old girl to interview Roy Moore in a set of videos that were first released on December 2. Jennifer Lawrence, from the PAC, says in one recap video they wanted to bring Millie March to show there is a “wide range of people who support Judge Roy Moore.” March, whom Lawrence says has appeared in other videos from the PAC, interviewed Moore and his campaign manager in the videos shared by the group. In the interview, Moore said he supported Trump’s proposed border wall and believes the military could be used to enforce the border. He also says the income tax should be eliminated and consumption should be taxed instead. The interview spans about two minutes and 30 seconds.