Feds approve Minnesota's Every Student Succeeds Act plan

The Minnesota Department of Education says the state has won federal approval for its updated plan on how it holds schools accountable.
State education officials said Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Education has approved Minnesota's plan to implement the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
Minnesota's plan was put together after two years of public input that included more than 300 public meetings.
State Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius says she is proud of Minnesota's plan. She says the plan "puts equity front and center."
The Every Student Succeeds Act replaces No Child Left Behind. Education officials said the act will address test scores and the state's achievement gap.
The new plan will take full effect for the 2018-19 school year.
