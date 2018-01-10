National Politics

A look at how Mississippi schools fare in funding proposal

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 07:42 PM

January 10, 2018 07:42 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Below is a table ranking Mississippi school districts by their estimated gain or loss in state aid per student in a scenario drawn from a consultant's recommendation to alter the state school funding formula.

The formula would provide a base student cost of $4,800, an amount allocated to educate a student with no special requirements. It would then add extra per-student amounts proposed for special education students, gifted students, high school students and those learning English. Extremely rural districts also get an extra bump.

Statewide, not counting charter schools and agricultural high schools, state aid would rise $109 million. That's 5 percent, or $232 per student.

Below is the name of the district, the total amount of funding it would receive after a multiyear phase-in under current scenarios, and how much per student that amount would go up or down. Districts are ranked from greatest gain to greatest loss per student.

Claiborne County: $8,001,305; $893 more per student

Humphreys County: $9,826,074; $818

Benton County: $7,173,092; $750

Poplarville: $10,490,594; $748

Holmes County: $15,381,424; $667

Wayne County: $18,054,551; $630

Gulfport: $30,941,987; $592

DeSoto County: $165,619,372; $589

Jones County: $46,715,257; $566

Greenwood: $14,121,832; $565

Wilkinson County: $6,702,898; $563

Columbia: $9,096,171; $515

Clinton: $25,474,242; $507

Union County: $15,518,278; $490

George County: $21,331,631; $475

Itawamba County: $19,448,245; $464

Lafayette County: $13,838,727; $462

Ocean Springs: $29,456,073; $442

Petal: $20,596,750; $440

Noxubee County: $8,834,891; $437

Stone County: $13,539,762; $436

Lee County: $35,688,990; $432

North Pike: $13,448,210; $432

Yazoo City: $13,690,760; $424

East Tallahatchie: $6,260,726; $418

Pontotoc: $12,351,669; $408

South Panola: $21,905,327; $397

New Albany: $11,321,623; $379

Booneville: $6,751,630; $378

Clarksdale: $13,989,775; $374

Webster County: $9,783,149; $369

Senatobia: $9,233,539; $363

Nettleton: $7,301,437; $361

Corinth: $12,494,090; $355

Jefferson County: $7,077,059; $350

Grenada: $19,763,045; $349

Harrison County: $69,968,312; $349

Pearl: $19,380,855; $344

Marshall County: $14,557,750; $341

Scott County: $22,751,771; $337

Louisville: $14,368,293; $330

North Tippah: $7,050,722; $325

Copiah County: $14,140,474; $308

Greene County: $10,127,248; $306

Lamar County: $47,805,255; $306

Biloxi: $27,976,987; $302

Neshoba County: $17,512,582; $281

Lincoln County: $16,187,728; $278

West Point: $15,158,383; $278

Greenville: $24,046,346; $270

Long Beach: $17,397,448; $263

Franklin County: $6,992,904; $262

Kosciusko: $11,697,289; $259

Houston: $9,442,211; $252

Pontotoc County: $20,030,833; $252

Forest: $7,500,107; $251

Yazoo County: $7,368,386; $250

Durant: $2,874,724; $248

North Panola: $7,632,587; $240

Pass Christian: $9,284,549; $237

South Pike: $8,017,836; $237

Hazlehurst: $6,838,655; $235

South Tippah: $15,084,003; $216

McComb: $12,355,280; $215

Leflore County: $11,566,159; $207

Smith County: $13,369,870; $204

Tupelo: $31,404,250; $202

Lowndes County: $24,208,435; $197

Picayune: $16,565,048; $194

Rankin County: $83,181,982; $185

Quitman: $8,791,361; $176

Cleveland: $16,137,917; $175

Hancock County: $20,479,128; $170

Oxford: $18,478,169; $164

Union: $5,635,275; $160

Simpson County: $17,381,698; $159

Jackson County: $40,336,403; $159

Quitman County: $5,310,827; $154

Jackson: $123,341,145; $148

Canton: $15,281,119; $146

Newton: $4,999,808; $146

Pearl River County: $17,233,594; $144

Tishomingo County: $15,263,791; $143

Western Line: $8,568,506; $140

Newton County: $9,192,576; $128

Meridian: $23,943,007; $128

Sunflower County: $18,406,535; $124

Starkville Oktibbeha: $23,410,049; $121

Chickasaw County: $2,833,047; $119

Prentiss County: $12,902,338; $117

Calhoun County: $12,248,678; $117

Lauderdale County: $32,145,190; $117

Laurel: $13,886,878; $116

Leake County: $14,919,241; $112

Winona: $6,040,154; $111

Alcorn: $15,684,789; $108

Lawrence County: $10,115,636; $104

South Delta: $4,000,342; $96

Bay-Waveland: $8,409,600; $78

Water Valley: $5,492,109; $71

Madison County: $57,150,766; $67

Coahoma County: $6,934,241; $60

East Jasper: $4,333,572; $49

Amory: $8,424,034; $42

Forrest County: $10,739,801; $27

Richton: $3,533,482; $27

Tunica County: $8,892,276; $19

Philadelphia: $4,908,703; -$8 loss per student

Holly Springs: $6,346,688; -$10

Hinds County: $25,005,595; -$33

Hollandale: $3,299,117; -$39

Brookhaven: $13,166,024; -$41

Tate County: $12,648,407; -$42

Marion County: $10,787,956; -$45

Columbus: $17,699,403; -$57

Leland: $3,775,191; -$60

Coffeeville: $2,460,334; -$67

Natchez-Adams: $15,165,312; -$69

West Jasper: $6,473,990; -$74

Kemper County: $4,976,030; -$87

Covington County: $13,239,163; -$94

Hattiesburg: $18,524,947; -$97

Walthall County: $9,051,600; -$115

Jefferson Davis County: $6,889,548; -$124

Monroe County: $10,784,577; -$124

Pascagoula-Gautier: $31,456,109; -$138

Vicksburg Warren: $34,836,418; -$149

North Bolivar: $5,637,299; -$190

Carroll County: $4,395,768; -$256

Choctaw County: $6,407,064; -$263

Lumberton: $2,969,642; -$267

Perry County: $5,040,504; -$340

Attala County: $4,756,462; -$348

Enterprise: $4,222,221; -$383

Baldwyn: $3,432,168; -$420

Aberdeen: $5,504,609; -$487

Okolona: $3,201,722; -$488

West Tallahatchie: $3,604,915; -$535

Amite County: $5,076,070; -$580

West Bolivar: $5,858,338; -$724

Moss Point: $8,570,784; -$1,081

Montgomery County: $1,158,422; -$3,974

