A look at how Mississippi schools fare in funding proposal

Below is a table ranking Mississippi school districts by their estimated gain or loss in state aid per student in a scenario drawn from a consultant's recommendation to alter the state school funding formula.
The formula would provide a base student cost of $4,800, an amount allocated to educate a student with no special requirements. It would then add extra per-student amounts proposed for special education students, gifted students, high school students and those learning English. Extremely rural districts also get an extra bump.
Statewide, not counting charter schools and agricultural high schools, state aid would rise $109 million. That's 5 percent, or $232 per student.
Below is the name of the district, the total amount of funding it would receive after a multiyear phase-in under current scenarios, and how much per student that amount would go up or down. Districts are ranked from greatest gain to greatest loss per student.
Claiborne County: $8,001,305; $893 more per student
Humphreys County: $9,826,074; $818
Benton County: $7,173,092; $750
Poplarville: $10,490,594; $748
Holmes County: $15,381,424; $667
Wayne County: $18,054,551; $630
Gulfport: $30,941,987; $592
DeSoto County: $165,619,372; $589
Jones County: $46,715,257; $566
Greenwood: $14,121,832; $565
Wilkinson County: $6,702,898; $563
Columbia: $9,096,171; $515
Clinton: $25,474,242; $507
Union County: $15,518,278; $490
George County: $21,331,631; $475
Itawamba County: $19,448,245; $464
Lafayette County: $13,838,727; $462
Ocean Springs: $29,456,073; $442
Petal: $20,596,750; $440
Noxubee County: $8,834,891; $437
Stone County: $13,539,762; $436
Lee County: $35,688,990; $432
North Pike: $13,448,210; $432
Yazoo City: $13,690,760; $424
East Tallahatchie: $6,260,726; $418
Pontotoc: $12,351,669; $408
South Panola: $21,905,327; $397
New Albany: $11,321,623; $379
Booneville: $6,751,630; $378
Clarksdale: $13,989,775; $374
Webster County: $9,783,149; $369
Senatobia: $9,233,539; $363
Nettleton: $7,301,437; $361
Corinth: $12,494,090; $355
Jefferson County: $7,077,059; $350
Grenada: $19,763,045; $349
Harrison County: $69,968,312; $349
Pearl: $19,380,855; $344
Marshall County: $14,557,750; $341
Scott County: $22,751,771; $337
Louisville: $14,368,293; $330
North Tippah: $7,050,722; $325
Copiah County: $14,140,474; $308
Greene County: $10,127,248; $306
Lamar County: $47,805,255; $306
Biloxi: $27,976,987; $302
Neshoba County: $17,512,582; $281
Lincoln County: $16,187,728; $278
West Point: $15,158,383; $278
Greenville: $24,046,346; $270
Long Beach: $17,397,448; $263
Franklin County: $6,992,904; $262
Kosciusko: $11,697,289; $259
Houston: $9,442,211; $252
Pontotoc County: $20,030,833; $252
Forest: $7,500,107; $251
Yazoo County: $7,368,386; $250
Durant: $2,874,724; $248
North Panola: $7,632,587; $240
Pass Christian: $9,284,549; $237
South Pike: $8,017,836; $237
Hazlehurst: $6,838,655; $235
South Tippah: $15,084,003; $216
McComb: $12,355,280; $215
Leflore County: $11,566,159; $207
Smith County: $13,369,870; $204
Tupelo: $31,404,250; $202
Lowndes County: $24,208,435; $197
Picayune: $16,565,048; $194
Rankin County: $83,181,982; $185
Quitman: $8,791,361; $176
Cleveland: $16,137,917; $175
Hancock County: $20,479,128; $170
Oxford: $18,478,169; $164
Union: $5,635,275; $160
Simpson County: $17,381,698; $159
Jackson County: $40,336,403; $159
Quitman County: $5,310,827; $154
Jackson: $123,341,145; $148
Canton: $15,281,119; $146
Newton: $4,999,808; $146
Pearl River County: $17,233,594; $144
Tishomingo County: $15,263,791; $143
Western Line: $8,568,506; $140
Newton County: $9,192,576; $128
Meridian: $23,943,007; $128
Sunflower County: $18,406,535; $124
Starkville Oktibbeha: $23,410,049; $121
Chickasaw County: $2,833,047; $119
Prentiss County: $12,902,338; $117
Calhoun County: $12,248,678; $117
Lauderdale County: $32,145,190; $117
Laurel: $13,886,878; $116
Leake County: $14,919,241; $112
Winona: $6,040,154; $111
Alcorn: $15,684,789; $108
Lawrence County: $10,115,636; $104
South Delta: $4,000,342; $96
Bay-Waveland: $8,409,600; $78
Water Valley: $5,492,109; $71
Madison County: $57,150,766; $67
Coahoma County: $6,934,241; $60
East Jasper: $4,333,572; $49
Amory: $8,424,034; $42
Forrest County: $10,739,801; $27
Richton: $3,533,482; $27
Tunica County: $8,892,276; $19
Philadelphia: $4,908,703; -$8 loss per student
Holly Springs: $6,346,688; -$10
Hinds County: $25,005,595; -$33
Hollandale: $3,299,117; -$39
Brookhaven: $13,166,024; -$41
Tate County: $12,648,407; -$42
Marion County: $10,787,956; -$45
Columbus: $17,699,403; -$57
Leland: $3,775,191; -$60
Coffeeville: $2,460,334; -$67
Natchez-Adams: $15,165,312; -$69
West Jasper: $6,473,990; -$74
Kemper County: $4,976,030; -$87
Covington County: $13,239,163; -$94
Hattiesburg: $18,524,947; -$97
Walthall County: $9,051,600; -$115
Jefferson Davis County: $6,889,548; -$124
Monroe County: $10,784,577; -$124
Pascagoula-Gautier: $31,456,109; -$138
Vicksburg Warren: $34,836,418; -$149
North Bolivar: $5,637,299; -$190
Carroll County: $4,395,768; -$256
Choctaw County: $6,407,064; -$263
Lumberton: $2,969,642; -$267
Perry County: $5,040,504; -$340
Attala County: $4,756,462; -$348
Enterprise: $4,222,221; -$383
Baldwyn: $3,432,168; -$420
Aberdeen: $5,504,609; -$487
Okolona: $3,201,722; -$488
West Tallahatchie: $3,604,915; -$535
Amite County: $5,076,070; -$580
West Bolivar: $5,858,338; -$724
Moss Point: $8,570,784; -$1,081
Montgomery County: $1,158,422; -$3,974
