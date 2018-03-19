Kansas lawmakers consider less ambitious educational goals

Lori Taylor, a Texas A&M University professor, answers questions about a report on costs in the Kansas public school system during a legislative committee meeting, Monday, March 19, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The report says improving Kansas public schools could cost up to $2 billion more a year, though Taylor and her co-author say the level of spending would depend upon how ambitious the state is in setting its goals John Hanna AP Photo