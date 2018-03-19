US-South Korean military exercises to begin April 1

FILE - In this March 25, 2015, file photo, U.S. Army soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division's 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and South Korean soldiers take their position during a demonstration of the combined arms live-fire exercise as a part of the annual joint military exercise Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States at the Rodriquez Multi-Purpose Range Complex in Pocheon, north of Seoul, South Korea. The Pentagon says the annual U.S.-South Korean military exercises that had been postponed for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics will begin April 1. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo