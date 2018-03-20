National Politics

Damage cap upheld in fatal 2015 school-bus train crash

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 08:52 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a $500,000 cap on damages in a 2015 fatal school bus-train crash near Larimore.

The bus driver and a student died when the Larimore school bus with 13 students collided with a BNSF Railway train on Jan. 5, 2015, at a crossing east of the town. Ten other students were hospitalized.

Investigators determined the crash was the result of driver error.

The parents of several students who were involved in a lawsuit against the school district appealed a district court ruling that upheld the damage cap.

The Supreme Court ruled the damage cap for claims against political subdivisions is constitutional.

