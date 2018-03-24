Students from across the country protest at the March for Our Lives

Students and gun control advocates are marching in South Florida, Washington, D.C., and across the world more than a month after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Kamaria Roberts
State of our union by the numbers

National Politics

State of our union by the numbers

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More pe