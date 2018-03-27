House delays vote on bill to track race in traffic stops

The Alabama House of Representatives did not vote on anti-racial profiling legislation, ratcheting up the stakes for what could be the final day of the legislative session.
Lawmakers adjourned for the evening Tuesday to continue negotiations on the bill that would require police officers to record the race of stopped motorists and why they stopped the person.
Republicans in the House of Representatives last week blocked a vote on the bill. African-American lawmakers threatened a filibuster unless the bill got a vote.
Rep. Merika Coleman, a Democrat from Pleasant Grove, said collecting the information will identify "bad actors" and deter traffic stops based on a person's appearance.
House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said lawmakers were working on a compromise, but the outlook was "fair."
Lawmakers will reconvene Wednesday afternoon.
