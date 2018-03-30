AP PHOTOS: Washington then and now following King's death

An April 7, 1968, photo showing Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., stepping through the debris of a building razed by fire during a 22-block tour on foot, April 7, 1968, through the badly damaged area along 14th Street is placed on a easel at the present day corner of 7th and U Streets in northwest Washington, on March 28, 2018. The April 4, 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., sparked rioting across neighborhoods in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo