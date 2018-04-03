FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, prior his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, during the G20 summit in Hamburg Germany. The Trump administration is opening the door to a potential White House meeting between Trump and Putin. It would be the first time Putin has been at the White House in more than a decade and come at a time of rising tensions between the two global powers.
National Politics

US raises prospect of Trump-Putin meeting at the White House

By KEN THOMAS Associated Press

April 03, 2018 12:13 AM

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration says it is amenable to a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising the prospect of the Russian president's first Washington visit in more than a decade even as relations between the two powers have eroded.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House was among "a number of potential venues" discussed in Trump's telephone call last month with Putin. The Kremlin said earlier Monday that Trump invited Putin during the call.

Since the call, the U.S. and many European Union nations, and NATO expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain over the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter exiled in London. Moscow has denied any involvement in the attack.

