Court to hear case accusing Maine governor of blackmail

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks to members of the media before a meeting to discuss health care and tax reform in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Complex in Washington. A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in Boston in a lawsuit filed by Maine Democratic House Speaker Mark Eves accusing Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage of abuse of power and blackmail. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo