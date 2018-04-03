President Donald Trump arrives for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.
National Politics

Trump administration seeks to close immigration 'loopholes'

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

April 03, 2018 12:18 AM

WASHINGTON

Trump administration officials say they're crafting a new legislative package aimed at closing immigration "loopholes" following the president's calls for Republican lawmakers to immediately pass a border bill.

In one of his many tweets Monday, Trump wrote, "Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the U.S. is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES." In another, he wrote in all caps, "ACT CONGRESS!"

Trump has been seething over immigration since realizing the major spending bill he signed last month barely funds the "big, beautiful" border wall he has promised his supporters.

Among the measures the administration is pursuing is ending special safeguards that prevent the immediate deportation of children arrested at the border and traveling alone.

