Levi Sanders explains congressional run during forum

The son of independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is explaining why he's running for Congress in New Hampshire 1st Congressional District, a district in which he doesn't live.
Levi Sanders joined seven other 1st District Democratic candidates Thursday night at a "Meet the Candidates" forum in Rochester. They're battling to succeed retiring four-term Democratic Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter.
Sanders lives in Claremont, in the western part of the state, near the Vermont border and far from the 1st District. While it's uncommon for a candidate to live outside of the district in which they're running, it is legal.
During the forum, the legal services analyst told voters that he has "a right to run" and has lived in the state for 15 years.
