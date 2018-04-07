Vermont's political season to formally kick off

Vermont's political season is about to kick off as a former utility official is slated to launch her campaign to be the Democratic gubernatorial candidate.
Christine Hallquist plans to officially start campaigning Sunday at a Morrisville restaurant.
The transgender woman says she will focus on promoting economic development.
Environmentalist James Ehlers is also seeking the Democratic nomination in the August primary along with Ethan Sonneborn, the 13-year-old taking advantage of a Vermont law that does not require gubernatorial candidates to be registered voters.
Ehlers says he's launch his campaign May 1. He's also going to focus on the economy.
Sonneborn has been campaigning, calling for a sustainable economy.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott has not declared his candidacy, but he is expected to seek re-election this November.
Comments