Pair helps deceased WWII veteran get the honor he deserved

In this Sunday, April 1, 2018, photograph, LaRee Foster, owner of Snyder Grand Valley Memorials, right, stands with veteran Mike Shults of Grand Junction, Colo., who holds the urn containing the cremains of Howard Lee Knowles, who died in 1995. Shults helped confirm that Knowles was a veteran and made arrangements for him to receive full military funeral honors. Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP Chancey Bush