Trump: All lawyers 'deflated' by FBI raid on Michael Cohen

Attorney Joanna Hendon representing President Trump, right, talks to Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, center, at the Federal court, Friday, April 13, 2018, in New York. A hearing has been scheduled before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood to address President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen's request for a temporary restraining order related to the judicial warrant that authorized a search of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week. Andres Kudacki AP Photo