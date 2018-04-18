Jury weighing border shooting case to return for second day

Jurors deliberating the fate of a U.S. Border Patrol agent on trial for murder in the cross-border shooting of a rock-throwing teenager are expected back at a federal courthouse in Arizona after a first full day of deliberations ended without a verdict.
The jury in the case against agent Lonnie Swartz is to meet again Wednesday morning. The panel Tuesday listened to a read-back of the agent's testimony about being targeted by rock throwers at least six times.
Swartz is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez. But District Judge Raner Collins has told jurors they may also consider the charges of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter if they have difficulty reaching a verdict for the more serious crime.
The agent has pleaded not guilty.
