Democrats running for Congress see fundraising spike

Democrats running in this year's U.S. House and Senate campaigns are seeing their fundraising efforts swelling their coffers.
Democrats challenging Republican incumbents in two districts have raised more than their GOP adversaries in the first quarter of this year.
Another Democrat running to succeed a retiring Republican broke the $1 million mark, dwarfing her potential Republican challengers.
That's according to an Associated Press analysis of Federal Election Commission records.
A bright spot for Republicans is Senate candidate Bob Hugin, the former executive of biopharmaceutical firm Celgene. He loaned his campaign $7.5 million to run against Democratic incumbent Bob Menendez.
The fundraising surge comes as Democrats nationally are hoping to exploit Republican President Donald Trump's low approval ratings, particularly in New Jersey.
Comments