Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in Colorado Springs

The Associated Press

April 25, 2018 08:18 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

An investigation is underway after a police officer shot and killed a burglary suspect during a pursuit in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports officers were called to O'Brien Printing on the city's west side early Wednesday morning. When they arrived, a man the business owner identified as the burglar, fled.

Police say at least one shot was fired during the pursuit, and the man died at a nearby hospital. His name has not been released.

The investigation has been transferred to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

No other information was released.

