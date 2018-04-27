UVA library changes access policy after Kessler visits

The law library at the University of Virginia has changed its access policy after two appearances from the main organizer of last summer's white nationalist rally and the arrest of a protester.
The Daily Progress reports law students, faculty and staff must now present university identification to gain access to the library. Anyone without identification won't be able to enter during the school's exam period.
Dean of Law Risa Goluboff also said she was exploring "additional steps."
The changes come after Jason Kessler showed up at the library twice, drawing crowds. University police arrested a man for trespassing after he attempted to enter a room where Kessler was.
Kessler was the primary organizer of the "Unite the Right" white nationalist rally, which descended into violence.
Comments