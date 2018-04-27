A woman and child, who are part of a caravan of Central American asylum-seekers, wait on a bus in Mexicali, Mexico, Thursday, April 26, 2018, that will transport them to Tijuana to join up with about 175 others who already arrived. Lawyers planned free workshops on the U.S. immigration system on Friday and Saturday as many planned to seek asylum starting Sunday at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing, the nation's busiest.
National Politics

Migrant 'caravan' gathers on US-Mexico border

By GERARDO CARRILLO and ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press

April 27, 2018 03:18 AM

TIJUANA, Mexico

About 370 asylum-seekers are in Tijuana, where lawyers have planned free workshops on the U.S. immigration system on Friday and Saturday.

Many planned to seek asylum starting Sunday at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing.

Caravans have been a fairly common tactic for advocacy groups to bring attention to asylum-seekers and the latest group pales in size compared to previous ones, but it gained huge visibility after President Donald Trump criticized it from the moment it began March 25.

Many Central American asylum seekers say they face death threats by criminal gangs in their homelands.

Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said late Wednesday that any person trying to cross into the U.S. who makes false claims to immigration authorities will subject to criminal prosecution.

