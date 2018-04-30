Struggle for transgender rights shifts to health care

Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, lawyer for the LGBT civil rights group Lambda Legal, poses outside his Manhattan office, Friday April 27, 2018, in New York. Military service, bathroom use, job bias and now health care. The Trump administration is under fire for rewriting a rule barring discrimination in health care due to “gender identity.” Groups representing transgender people expect the Obama protections to be gutted and are preparing to take the administration to court. “The proposed rollback does fit into a pattern of transphobia and anti-LGBT sentiment in this administration,” said Gonzalez-Pagan. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo